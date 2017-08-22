Baltimore Police Search For Missing Vulnerable Adult

Filed Under: Baltimore City Police, Harold Moore, Missing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Police are searching for a 77-year-old man who went missing overnight in Baltimore.

Officers say Harold Moore was last seen on Tuesday morning at 2 a.m. at his home in the 6300 block of Ferndale Avenue. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, khaki shorts, brown shoes and no shirt.

Police say Mr. Moore suffers from Alzheimer disease and is considered a vulnerable adult.

Anyone with information on Mr. Moore’s whereabouts are asked to call Baltimore City Police’s Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or call 911.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch