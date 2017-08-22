Baltimore Police Search For Missing Vulnerable Adult

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Police are searching for a 77-year-old man who went missing overnight in Baltimore.
Officers say Harold Moore was last seen on Tuesday morning at 2 a.m. at his home in the 6300 block of Ferndale Avenue. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, khaki shorts, brown shoes and no shirt.
Police say Mr. Moore suffers from Alzheimer disease and is considered a vulnerable adult.
Anyone with information on Mr. Moore’s whereabouts are asked to call Baltimore City Police’s Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or call 911.
