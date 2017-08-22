Orioles Support BARCS Animal Shelter With New Pet Calendar

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The ninth annual Orioles Pet Calendar went on sale today, Tuesday, August 22, with proceeds benefiting the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS), a nonprofit shelter that accepts and cares for all animals in need.

The 16-month calendar features photos of Orioles players with their pets and various BARCS animals.

The 2017 calendar will be available for $15 at Oriole Park, the Orioles Team Store in the York Galleria in York, Pa., and at www.orioles.com/petcalendar.

The Orioles have helped to raise more than $256,000 for BARCS over the last eight years, including nearly $77,000 through Orioles pet calendar sales in 2016-2017. The largest companion animal shelter in Maryland, BARCS takes in more than 11,000 dogs and cats and 1,000 wildlife and other small mammals annually. On any given day, BARCS cares for 250 or more dogs and cats in the shelter, and an additional 2,000 animals in foster care annually.