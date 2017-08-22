Ravens Become First NFL Team To Have Their Own SkyCam

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens continue to make some major upgrades to M&T Bank Stadium.

First it was the field, then it was the video boards, AND now in an effort to continue to deliver the best possible gameday experience, the Ravens have become the NFL’s first team with its own in-venue SkyCam.

The SkyCam is an Emmy-Award winning cable suspended camera system. Fans have seen it before during Monday Night Football, but those are installed week-to-week…this one is sticking around.

“This is a great addition to M&T Bank Stadium and the Ravens organization,” SkyCam Chief Technical Officer Stephen Wharton said. “Being the first in anything is a bold move, and we applaud the Ravens for their technological, trailblazing spirit.”

The Ravens will have full control over their own SkyCam. Get ready for some extra cool looking fan cam-action!