Ravens Change Practice Schedule For A Pentagon Tour

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have altered their practice schedule to visit the Pentagon.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Monday he was changing the team’s schedule to allow for the tour. The Ravens’ itinerary includes the laying of a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a visit to President John F. Kennedy’s gravesite at Arlington National Cemetery and a lunch at Patton Hall.

Harbaugh says he organized the trip to reward the players’ effort in training camp. Harbaugh said “the team deserves a day away from the fields and meetings, and an opportunity to spend some time together away from the facility.”

The Ravens’ roster includes former Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds as well as safety Otha Foster, who served three years with the Marines.

Powerful moment as Keenan Reynolds (Navy) and Otha Foster (Marines) participate in a wreath laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. pic.twitter.com/xsll5ZmTx8 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 21, 2017