Crews Investigating Suspicious Package At BWI Airport

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Several piers at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport are now closed due to a suspicious package investigation.
Security checkpoints at piers A and B are closed to passengers and employees. Officials say some early morning flights may be delayed due to that investigation.
Fire marshalls are looking into the suspicious bag. Those traveling today are asked to contact your airline.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes into our newsroom.
