Crews Investigating Suspicious Package At BWI Airport

Filed Under: BWI, Suspicious Package

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Several piers at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport are now closed due to a suspicious package investigation.

Security checkpoints at piers A and B are closed to passengers and employees. Officials say some early morning flights may be delayed due to that investigation.

Fire marshalls are looking into the suspicious bag. Those traveling today are asked to contact your airline.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes into our newsroom.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch