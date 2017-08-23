49ers Assistant Coach Katie Sowers Becomes NFL’s First Openly LGBT Coach

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — San Francisco 49ers assistant coach Katie Sowers made history earlier this off season when she became the second female full-time coach in the NFL.

On Tuesday, Sowers made history yet again, when she opened up to OutSports and become the first openly LGBT coach in the NFL, male or female.

“No matter what you do in life, one of the most important things is to be true to who you are,” Sowers said. “There are so many people who identify as LGBT in the NFL, as in any business, that do not feel comfortable being public about their sexual orientation. The more we can create an environment that welcomes all types of people, no matter their race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, the more we can help ease the pain and burden that many carry every day.”

Sowers played pro football in the Women’s Football Alliance and served as a coaching intern with the 49ers over the summer and will work as an offensive assistant coach in 2017.