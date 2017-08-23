Baltimore County Set To Hand Out School Supplies At Several Locations

Gwynn Oak, Md. (WJZ)– Baltimore County officials and volunteers will be handing out school supplies for the new school year next Tuesday Aug. 29.

The Better Baltimore Foundation, County Executive Kevin Kamenetz and Baltimore County Schools Interim Superintendent Verletta White will be a part of a group of volunteers who will be handing out backpacks and school supplies next week.

The free backpacks will be distributed at back-to-school events from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the following locations:

Banneker Community Center

27 Main Avenue

Catonsville, MD 21228

 

Randallstown Community Center

3505 Resource Drive

Randallstown, MD 21133

 

Sollers Point Multi-Purpose Center

323 Sollers Point Road

Dundalk, MD 21222

Children must be present to receive the supplies.

