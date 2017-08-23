Baltimore County Set To Hand Out School Supplies At Several Locations

Gwynn Oak, Md. (WJZ)– Baltimore County officials and volunteers will be handing out school supplies for the new school year next Tuesday Aug. 29.
The Better Baltimore Foundation, County Executive Kevin Kamenetz and Baltimore County Schools Interim Superintendent Verletta White will be a part of a group of volunteers who will be handing out backpacks and school supplies next week.
The free backpacks will be distributed at back-to-school events from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the following locations:
Banneker Community Center
27 Main Avenue
Catonsville, MD 21228
Randallstown Community Center
3505 Resource Drive
Randallstown, MD 21133
Sollers Point Multi-Purpose Center
323 Sollers Point Road
Dundalk, MD 21222
Children must be present to receive the supplies.
