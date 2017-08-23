Baltimore Mayor, Commissioner Discuss Crime Plan Amid Record-Shattering Violence

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore remains on pace for more murders than ever before. Wednesday, the mayor outlined new federal and state help to stem the shootings, while the police commissioner urged patience.

Fifteen-year-old Jeffrey Quick is one of the latest victims of record-shattering violence in Baltimore. He’s one of three teenagers murdered this month.

Friends of the victim said they’ve seen family members die on the troubled corner of West Baltimore where Quick died.

The mayor promoted coordination in the City and outside resources coming in. The commissioner said there are more police recruits coming, but he said change won’t happen overnight.

“That hurt. I ain’t cry or nothing yesterday. That’s like my brother,” one relative said.

“Yesterday when the 15-year-old was killed I was leaving the Team Biz Challenge. We didn’t have coverage of that,” said mayor Catherine Pugh.

While critical of coverage, mayor Pugh was confident her plan would reduce the killings. The governor plans to meet with members of her office and judges next week to address the violence.

“The murder rate in this city and the cities across the country have got to come down,” Pugh said.

Baltimore police mission commissioner Kevin Davis urged patience.

“There’s no instant solution. Baltimore has only singularly focused on the homicide rate as the singular barometer for the state of public safety,” Davis said.

He also addressed ongoing investigations into three police body camera videos that have led the state’s attorney to dismiss more than 100 criminal cases.

“None of these three cases did officers plant evidence. So to constantly repeat that refrain of planting evidence, and that’s done in the media, is irresponsible and it is not an accurate portrayal of the actions of our police officers,” Davis said.

For friends of Quick, the scandals and crime plan don’t mean much, they’re just trying to cope with his loss and wondering when the shootings will stop.

“I just want closure, for me, for my brother because I was his best friend,” the relative said.

No arrests have been made in the killing. Though, police are solving more murders than in years past.

The major said the City has received $2 million in funding for new computers in squad cars and will be getting its own mobile gun ballistics van with federal help.

