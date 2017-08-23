Police Seek Person Who Made Fake Bomb Threat At Frito Lay Warehouse

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for the person who made a fake bomb threat at the Aberdeen Frito Lay warehouse.

The Aberdeen Police Department was called about the bomb threat just after midnight on August 19.

A manager told police they were evacuating the building after a female had called in a bomb threat at the facility.

The Aberdeen Fire Department and Harford County Sheriff’s Office K-9s were called to assist. After a two-hour search of the building, authorities cleared the building, and employees were allowed to go back to work.

Investigators found that the fake bomb threat came from a payphone at the Shell gas station located in the 1000 block of Middleton Rd. in Aberdeen.

Authorities have released photos of a gold SUV that was parked in front of the payphone around the same time the bomb threat was made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Shannon Persuhn of the Aberdeen Police Department at (410) 272-2121.

