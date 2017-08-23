Dad Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter In 3-Year-Old Son’s Death

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man accused of killing his 3-year-old son because the boy had become an impediment to his relationship with a teenage girlfriend has pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter.

David Creato Jr. entered his plea Wednesday, just weeks before he was due to stand trial again on murder charges.

Camden County prosecutors will recommend he receive a 10-year prison term when he’s sentenced Sept. 29.

Prosecutors have said Creato killed his son because he feared his 17-year-old girlfriend was going to leave him. The girlfriend was never charged, and the couple has since broken up.

The 23-year-old Creato had maintained that his son, Brendan, wandered away from his Haddon Township home in October 2015. The boy’s pajama-clad body was found hours later about a mile away.

