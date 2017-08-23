Delaware Man Dies In Head-On Crash In Maryland

Filed Under: Fatal crash

RISING SUN, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a Delaware man died in a head-on car crash in Maryland.

Maryland State Police say 24-year-old Tanner Schintzius of Newark, Delaware was driving early Wednesday when his car swerved into the opposite lane to avoid a vehicle that was backing out of a driveway onto the road.

Police say Schintzius’ car then struck a Jeep in the opposite lane head on. Police say Schintzius was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the Jeep was flown to a hospital in Baltimore. Police identified the Jeep’s driver as 23-year-old Robert Morgan of Earleville, Maryland.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch