Delaware Man Dies In Head-On Crash In Maryland

RISING SUN, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a Delaware man died in a head-on car crash in Maryland.
Maryland State Police say 24-year-old Tanner Schintzius of Newark, Delaware was driving early Wednesday when his car swerved into the opposite lane to avoid a vehicle that was backing out of a driveway onto the road.
Police say Schintzius’ car then struck a Jeep in the opposite lane head on. Police say Schintzius was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the driver of the Jeep was flown to a hospital in Baltimore. Police identified the Jeep’s driver as 23-year-old Robert Morgan of Earleville, Maryland.
