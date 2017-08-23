First White NFL Player Kneels During The National Anthem

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Twelve Cleveland Browns players kneeled during the national anthem on Monday night before a preseason game against the New York Giants.

Included in the group was tight end Seth DeValve who became the first white NFL player to do so.

“I wanted to take the opportunity with my teammates during the anthem to pray for our country,” said DeValve. “And also to draw attention to the fact that we have work to do. And that’s why I did what I did.”

Linebackers Jamie Collins and Christian Kirksey, running backs Isaiah Crowell, Duke Johnson, Terrance Magee and Brandon Wilds, safety Jabrill Peppers, DeValve, wide receivers Kenny Britt and Ricardo Louis and defensive back Calvin Pryor dropped to one knee in a huddle.

Rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer, offensive tackle Shon Coleman, punter Britton Colquitt, defensive back Jason McCourty and offensive lineman Marcus Martin stood and supported their teammates by putting their hands on their shoulders.

Across the league, players have been kneeling during the anthem while teammates rest their hands on their shoulders in a show of solidarity.