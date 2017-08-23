Florida Bill Would Ban Soda Purchases With Food Stamps

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Florida residents who use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps, would no longer be able to purchase soft drinks using those benefits under a proposed bill.

Rep. Ralph Massullo of the Florida House of Representatives filed the bill on Friday for January’s session.

If it were passed, the Department of Children and Families would be required to receive federal approval for the ban first. It approval were to be granted, it would go into effect July 1, 2018.

The bill defines a soft drink as “a flavored carbonated beverage that is sweetened with natural or artificial sweeteners.”

