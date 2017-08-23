City Unveils 1st 21st Century Baltimore City Public School

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Fort Worthington Elementary and Middle School opened their brand new facility Wednesday.

The facility is a part of an impressive $1 billion plan, that will modernize or rebuild Baltimore’s aging public schools.

The new facilities will give students access to cutting edge technology in a brand new energy efficient space.

The 37 million dollar investment is the first 21st century school building in Baltimore.

“Really excited to learn, because the old school was tearing down and the roof was caving in,” said 7th grade student Jaylin Dillard.

Students, parents and city leaders are all looking forward to the modern campus that replaced an aging facility.

“Got bipartisan support from Democrats, Republicans, Independents, everyone saw how important it is to prepare the next generation to be successful in our city and state,” said Maryland state senator Nathaniel McFadden.

“Children ought to be able to drink out of their water fountain, they ought to have the technology they need in the classroom, and we ought to be inspiring our children to be the best they can be, and I think in a building like this they should be able to do that,” said Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh.

Some of the highlights include state of the art technology, including a visual recording studio, as well as an interactive white board, which will enhance the overall learning experience.

“Want to make sure our kids graduate with skills, to go to college, to then have a job, careers, and so we want to train them up in the way they should go and so let’s start from the beginning,” said city councilwoman Shannon Sneed of district 13.

The sustainable building is also designed to utilize daylight, which creates an open and efficient learning space, and in the case of an emergency, it can be used as a shelter.

“These kids need to learn in a proper environment and feel safe when they come to school, when I drop my kid off I want to know they are in a safe environment,” said Baltimore resident Cassandra Jones. “This is beautiful.”

The second renovated building in the plan is Frederick elementary school, who will host their ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday.

A total of 28 schools in Baltimore will be modernized under the program.

