Small Goat Makes Home Under Tall West Virginia Bridge

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The West Virginia Department of Transportation found an unlikely bridge dweller during an inspection Wednesday.

A crew was inspecting a bridge along I-79 near Clendenin when a small goat was discovered.

Officials say it doesn’t appear the goat is stuck because it had no fear walking along the bridge girder to the bank.

The goat appears to be healthy and the transportation department said they will reach out to animal control to find a safer place for the goat to reside.

