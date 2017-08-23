Police Resolve Barricade/Hostage Situation Peacefully; Woman, 2 Children Unharmed

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police were able to resolve a barricade/hostage situation peacefully Wednesday afternoon, with the woman and two children involved walking out safe and unharmed.

The incident began at 12:20 p.m., when the Baltimore Police Department was called about a barricade situation in the 900 block of Pennsylvania Ave.

Responding officers found that a 38-year-old woman and two children, ages 6 and 9, were inside.

Baltimore PD’s Crisis Response Team was called after it was determined the woman had a gun, and was threatening suicide.

Police say she sent pictures of the gun to family members.

Following “extensive conversations,” authorities were able to get the woman to come out without any further incident, and the children were found inside safe and unharmed.

The woman was taken for emergency evaluation, and is not facing charges at this time.

The gun found inside the home was determined to be a replica.

