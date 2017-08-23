Maryland Condos Ruled Unsafe; Residents Ordered To Leave

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (AP) — The 100 residents of a condominium complex in a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C., have been ordered to leave their homes after the midrise buildings failed a fire safety inspection.
Media outlets report that Prince George’s County Fire Chief Ben Barksdale says the building is unsafe and residents must be out by Wednesday morning.
Barksdale says the Lynnhill Condominiums in Temple Hills have a nonworking fire alarm system, broken fire doors and vacant condos filled with trash.
The Red Cross and local social service agencies are working with residents to find housing for residents.
