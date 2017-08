BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Kansas City Chiefs star Neil Smith put on a hard rush to help a woman in her minivan caught in rising water in Missouri on Tuesday, saying he wasn’t going to let the waist-high water stop him from getting to her.

“I was just right in the right place at the right time,” Smith told FOX 4’s Dave D’Marko during an exclusive interview.

Neil Smith recorded 592 tackles in his 13-year NFL career, including 104 sacks, but on Tuesday he “tackled” something much more important.