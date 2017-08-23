Orioles Closer Britton Has Consecutive Saves Streak End

BALTIMORE (AP) — Zach Britton’s AL-record run of converting 60 consecutive saves has ended.

The Baltimore Orioles closer blew a 7-5 lead by giving up two runs to Oakland in the ninth inning Wednesday.

Britton yielded three hits and a walk, along with a wild pitch, before being removed from the game with score tied.

Britton had not blown a save since Sept. 20, 2015, at Tampa Bay.

The left-hander finished well short of the major league record of 84 straight converted saves, set by Eric Gagne from 2002-04.

