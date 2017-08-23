Lotto Fever In Maryland As Powerball Jackpot Swells To $700M

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — People across Maryland and the country are having dreams of being a millionaire.

The Powerball jackpot has reached a massive $700 million, the second largest jackpot in its history after a $1.6 billion prize won in January 2016.

That number is attracting people who don’t normally play. And even though it’s a long shot — the chances of winning are one in 292.2 million, according to The Associated Press — they all have big plans for the money.

“This right here in my hand, is my retirement plan,” one man told WJZ. He had purchased nearly $100 in tickets. “I’m going to buy me a nice house, a car, clear my credit.”

Asher Ziolkowski said he wishes he wasn’t too young to play. “If I were old enough, I’d want a Corvette,” he said.

“I’d buy hair, how’s that?” said Kevin Massey.

It may be hard to strike it reach, but just the possibility of it keeps people lining up to buy tickets.

“We’ve been very busy,” says Canton Market owner Stacy Green. “At least every customer buys a ticket.”

“The number just keeps growing and growing and I think think people want to be a part of that excitement,” says Mary Grubowski.

Powerball players pick five numbers between one and 69, and a Powerball number between 1 and 26.

To win the Jackpot, you must match all six numbers.

“The excitement just keeps building,” says Gordon Medenica, director of Maryland Lottery and Gaming.

“I think I can be a winner,” says Kirk Hall. “It might be the lucky place.”

If it is, that would be good for both Hall and the store that sold him the ticket. If a retailer in Maryland sells a winning ticket, they get $100,000.

