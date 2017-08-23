WEATHER BLOG: Spring Like Temperatures In The Forecast

Hi Everyone!

Here comes that drier, and cooler air that we have been forecasting. Right now, at 7:00 A.M. the dew point is still 70°, but in Oakland it is 59°. I think by early afternoon the change will be enough that I can say, on solid ground, that the late day and evening will be really nice. Quite comfortable overnight, the a five day run of sun and Spring like temps day and night.

Right now the tropics are quiet but into next week we may see some development just off the Texas coast, and another Low trying to form off the Georgia coast. Remember tropical weather get very active in late August, and September . So while enjoying this darn near perfect late August forecast we will stay on point watching for tropical development.

Rarely can I write two short paragraphs and say “That’s about it, no need to drag out the discussion.” But this is one of those times. Have a GREAT day.

MB!