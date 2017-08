49ers Assistant Coach Katie Sowers Becomes NFL's First Openly LGBT Coach On Tuesday, Sowers made history yet again, when she opened up to OutSports and became the first openly LGBT coach in the NFL, male or female.

50 million Could Watch Mayweather-McGregor In The US Alone"We believe this is an unprecedented event, quite frankly no one knows what to expect," he said. "The element of these two outspoken personalities in one unprecedented event is compelling."