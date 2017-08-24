Baltimore Shelter Seeks Donations For Injured Dog; Shot, Left On Road

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A woman driving under a highway overpass on her morning commute was surprised by what she found moving under a blanket Tuesday.

The woman was driving under the I-95 overpass when she noticed a blanket moving on the side of the road.

She pulled over, opened the blanket, and found a big blue pit bull suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The woman initially thought the dog was hit by a car but suspected he was shot when she saw the circular wound on his leg.

The dog was crying and unable to walk, so the woman decided to pick up the dog, place him in her minivan and drive him to the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter, BARCS.

Once at the shelter, veterinarians conducted X-rays and learned the dog, later named Charlie by staff, was indeed shot.

BARCS said that Charlie’s bone was shattered as a result of the gunshot wound.

Charlie is currently at one of BARCS’ Franky Fund partnering clinics, and needs extensive surgery and recovery to walk again.

BARCS is seeking donations for Charlie. Franky Fund saves the lives of animals with extraordinary medical needs and emergencies. The fund is the lifeline for injured, sick and abused animals in Baltimore City.

Donate: www.baltimoreanimalshelter.org/donate/medical

When entering the donation fields, please select “Franky Fund,” and in the Dedicate Your Gift section, enter “Charlie.”

If you have any information about who shot Charlie, please call the Baltimore City 311 hotline to file a report with the BCPD and Baltimore City Animal Control. The hotline is 24/7. You are able to remain anonymous.

