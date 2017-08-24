Beach Hole Death Investigation Concluded, Autopsy Says Alcohol Was A Factor

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives have concluded their investigation into the death of a Texas woman found dead on the beach in Ocean City last month.

Ashley O’Connor, 30, was vacationing in Maryland from Plano, Texas. Her body was found in the sand in the area of 2nd street in the early morning hours of July 31.

Detectives have determined that O’Connor walked onto the beach alone around 2 a.m. that morning and sat in a hole that was about three or four feet deep. At some point, it collapsed on her.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death to be accidental caused by asphyxia due to suffocation.

Detectives do not know exactly why the hole collapsed, but they say no evidence of foul play was found.

Because the death was ruled to be accidental, a comprehensive toxicology report will not be completed. However, an autopsy revealed that alcohol was a factor in the incident.

