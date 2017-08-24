Baltimore Makes Terminix’s Top 20 Bed Bug-Infested Cities List

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP/BUSINESS WIRE) — Baltimore is once again on the Terminix list of the top 20 bed bug-infested cities.

The list is based on service requests the company received during the first half of 2017.

1. Cleveland, Ohio 2. Cincinnati, Ohio 3. Detroit, Mich. 4. Las Vegas, Nev. 5. Denver, Colo. 6. Houston, Texas 7. Phoenix, Ariz. 8. Indianapolis, Ind. 9. Oklahoma City, Okla. 10. Philadelphia, Pa. 11. Baltimore, Md. 12. Pittsburgh, Pa. 13. Washington, D.C. 14. Tucson, Ariz. 15. San Francisco, Calif. 16. St. Louis, Mo. 17. Atlanta, Ga. 18. Tampa, Fla. 19. Memphis, Tenn. 20. San Diego, Calif.

The bed bug experts at Terminix say that bed bug infestations have significantly increased since the late 1990s, and while researchers are unsure of the exact causes, factors such as increased international travel and insecticide resistance likely bear some responsibility.

“Bed bugs are notoriously difficult to eradicate,” said Paul Curtis, director, technical services at Terminix, “and they can travel to new locations very easily—hitching a ride on clothing, handbags, suitcases and taxis, which can create substantial infestations in no time.”

Without the help of a professional, bed bugs can hide undetected for months. Signs of an infestation include reddish-brown blood spots on sheets or mattresses, a strong musty odor, or sightings of the pests themselves, which are the size, shape and color of an apple seed. Home or business owners who suspect a bed bug problem should contact a pest control company as soon as possible to schedule an inspection.

