Police Investigating After Videos Show School Cheerleaders Forced Into Splits

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after videos show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.
The videos, which were reportedly recorded back in June, show cheerleaders at Denver’s East High School forced to do the splits, while being held in place by their fellow cheerleaders.
CBS Denver reports the high school’s principal, assistant principal, the cheer coach, an assistant cheer coach, and the school’s deputy general counsel have been placed on leave.
The Denver Police Department says they became aware of this Wednesday, and child abuse detectives immediately began an investigation.
