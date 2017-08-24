A Look At The Costumes Behind Cirque Du Soleil’s OVO

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Cirque du Soleil is in town with its popular show, OVO, and the performers have to look their best during those high flying stunts.

WJZ’s Amy Yensi got to go backstage with the head of wardrobe, who says it takes a lot of work and people to make sure the costumes are ready for showtime.

Luana Ouverney is making sure every costume, headpiece, and shoe is in perfect condition. She’s a former fashion designer and current head of wardrobe for OVO, which is in Baltimore this week.

“Every costume is different [from] each other. That’s why it’s so magical to watch,” Ouverney said.

The Cirque Du Soleil brand is known for acrobatic stunts and precise choreography. The costumes have to be athletic and eye-catching.

“The costumes, they have to fit well,” she said. “They have to look good, but also they have to be practical and they have to be safe.”

The show’s wardrobe is custom made by hand in Montreal, Canada.

Each costume takes at least 40 hours to make and multiple hands to design, cut, and stitch the pieces.

There are 50 performers starring in OVO, and they all have backup costumes in case of any wardrobe malfunctions.

The show travels with six washing machines and two dryers. Every costume is washed after each performance.

The costumes are a labor of love that help transport the audience to an imaginary world.

“I wish they forgot about the world outside,” Ouverney said. “They emerge into this world here, and that they feel the happiness.”

The story and costumes are inspired by Brazil, so expect lots of fun and vibrant colors throughout the show and costumes.

The Cirque wardrobe department also hired some people from the Baltimore area to help out while it’s in town.

