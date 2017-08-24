Fans Are Demanding The Orioles Need To “Pay Up” To Keep Manny Machado

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mr. Miami is hot right now.

The Orioles’ third baseman looked as if he was experiencing a “sophomore slump” of sorts in the first half of the season, but as of late he’s been crushing the ball like no other. Manny Machado now has 10 homers, 29 RBI and 16 runs through his past 19 games.

Machado’s name is now being chanted over and over and fans are asking for the powers at be to pay the man.

Manny Machado is putting this franchise on his back Will be a shame when they don't pay him — Jake Nazar (@ATVS_JakeNazar) August 23, 2017

Manny Machado is a once in a lifetime talent….Pay the man!!!! — Andrew Cotton (@A_Cotton21) August 24, 2017

@Orioles please resign manny machado for all the money he wants and deserves — Andrew Markert (@amarkert027) August 24, 2017

If this series has said anything about the Orioles, it's this: "Pay Manny Machado" — Connor Glass (@Superman5514) August 24, 2017

We’ve seen a walk-off grand slam, multiple hit games and a walk-off home run in the past several weeks.

The Orioles have now won five of their first seven games in August. They needed Wednesday’s victory to even their record for the month at 11-11 and are just 3.5 games back of the Angels in the wild card race.