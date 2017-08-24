Fans Are Demanding The Orioles Need To “Pay Up” To Keep Manny Machado

Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, fans, Pay Manny Machado

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mr. Miami is hot right now.

The Orioles’ third baseman looked as if he was experiencing a “sophomore slump” of sorts in the first half of the season, but as of late he’s been crushing the ball like no other. Manny Machado now has 10 homers, 29 RBI and 16 runs through his past 19 games.

Machado’s name is now being chanted over and over and fans are asking for the powers at be to pay the man.

We’ve seen a walk-off grand slam, multiple hit games and a walk-off home run in the past several weeks.

The Orioles have now won five of their first seven games in August. They needed Wednesday’s victory to even their record for the month at 11-11 and are just 3.5 games back of the Angels in the wild card race.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch