Md. State Fair Expects More Visitors With Post-Labor Day School Start

Timonium, Md. (WJZ)– The 136th annual Maryland State Fair is open for business.

In the first of 12 days of fun, families enjoyed the last few days before school starts.

The fair is in full swing for those who built up nerves to hop on at least one ride.

[Reporter: Were you screaming?]

“It was my alter ego. That was a little too much for me,” Steve Davis said.

From the veteran thrill seekers to the youngsters, high flying rides were a popular attraction.

[Reporter: Were you afraid a little bit?]

“Yes,” one boy said.

[Reporter: And you’re still laughing?]

“He looked like he was sick!” one girl said.

This will be the first year since the 1980’s that students will be going back to school after Labor Day, so that means they’ll have a full 12 days to enjoy the fun.

And with that comes the expectation that larger groups mean more money for vendors.

“Well you know they are going to eat more, they are going to ride more, they are going to take in all the exhibits a whole lot more. We anticipate the weather is just going to cooperate,” said Becky Brashear of Maryland State Fair.

The Maryland State Fair has been at it for more than a century. It’s about the food, the rides, the fun, but let’s not forget the agriculture.

Students who’ve cared for their animals for years, now have an opportunity to compete for monetary prizes.

“This is kind of the time to show them off and see what i can accomplish with them,” said Brooke Rickey of Harford County.

With the smells, sights and sounds of the fair, families are using the opportunity to enjoy the last few days of the summer break.

[Reporter: They can’t wait to get on another ride.]

“They love coming here. We come every year. They think it’s the greatest thing in the world,” Christopher and Nicole Walker said. “They keep growing and growing and getting on more rides.”

The Fair runs until September 4.

Entry fees vary based on age.

