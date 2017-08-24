London Nanny Job Offers $129K, Travel, Michelin Star Meals And Errands In Maserati

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A family of six in London is offering quite the employment package for a nanny who meets their many requirements.

A London couple posted an advertisement for a nanny on Childcare.co.uk, detailing the perks that the “right candidate” — with a child psychology degree, no children of their own and a minimum of 15 years of experience — would enjoy as they care for four children, ages 15, 7, 5 and 2.

They include: access to the family’s Porsche, Range Rover and Maserati to run errands, meals prepared by a Michelin star chef, travel to their homes in London, Barbados, Cape Town and Atlanta.

There are a few other things the family is looking for in a candidate, as well.

“We do not mind what the nanny does with their free time, however binge drinking or drug taking will not be tolerated and will result in instant dismissal,” the posting says. “Ideally our nanny will be trained in self-defence, however if the right candidate doesn’t already have this training we will provide and pay for it. This is non-negotiable.”

The six-day-per-week job (7 a.m. to 8 p.m.) would begin with a mandatory two-week paid provisional period and the signing of a non-disclosure agreement.

An update to the posting on August 20 said:

“We were surprised to see our advert making headlines in the national and international press! Thank you to all the candidates that have responded to our advert so far. There have been over 300 applications to date and only a small handful meet the specific requirements and criteria clearly stipulated in the advert below.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook