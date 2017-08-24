Owner Of Powerball Store Giving Cut To Charity

CHICOPEE, Mass. (AP) — The owner of the store that sold the lone winning Powerball ticket says he’s donating the store’s $50,000 prize to several local charities.

Initially, a transcription error led the Massachusetts State Lottery to wrongly identify the store that sold the lone winning Powerball ticket. The correct store, a Pride location, is now confirmed.

Bob Bolduc owns the Pride store chain. One of its stores, in Chicopee, Massachusetts, sold the only ticket that won the $758.7 million jackpot. It’s the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history.

He says once they heard that the winning ticket was sold Wednesday afternoon, store workers looked it up on the surveillance video and believe the winner was a middle-aged woman.

Bolduc says they’re happy for the customer, and happy for the charities.

The lottery says the winner still had not come forward as of midmorning Thursday.

