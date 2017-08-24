Pro-Kapernick Protest All About Creating Dialogue With NFL

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A year after NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick began taking a knee during the national anthem to protest racism against black Americans, protesters came together in New York City to stand in solidarity with him.
Hundreds of demonstrators showed up outside the NFL’s headquarters to support the quarterback for kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial disparity.
Many fans believe NFL owners are conspiring to keep Colin Kaepernick out of the league — to send a message to other players to stay quiet about off-the-field issues.