Move-In Day: Maryland College Students Begin To Move In For New School Year

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Emotions are high as students move into the nearly dozen colleges and universities in and around Baltimore.

It’s the time of year when 1.5 million freshmen show up with all their stuff on move-in day.

“We’re having about 2,700 new freshmen moving in at Towson University,” said Ray Feldman, director of communications.

[Reporter: What has this been like to you?]

“Nerve-wracking,” freshman Jessica Caple said.

If you think it’s hard for the kid, talk to her mom.

“Yeah, it’s huge,” mom Vicki Caple said. “I have to let her go.”

“I can’t look at her or I’ll cry,” Jessica said.

“I just loaded her up with positives,” Vicki said.

Brandon Fiocco’s mom is ready.

[Reporter: There are other mom’s over there who are weepy, what’s the matter with you?]

“It’s time. Fly, fly, fly. It’s time to fly,” Nicki Fiocco said.

Brandon’s sister even kicked him out of his room. He’s been living in the basement.

Apparently this college thing is working out for everybody.

“I think just because I’m moving on and she’s excited for me,” Brandon said.

At Maryland state schools, 71 percent are residents, meaning it should be easy to plan a visit.

[Reporter: You guys live in Annapolis so you’re going to see him.]

“Are we?” Vicki said. “He doesn’t have a car how’s he going to get home?”

[Reporter: Well aren’t you going to come visit?]

“Sure, yes,” she said.

For every care-free family, there are just as many who are feeling the pain of letting go.

There are more than 300,000 college students in Maryland and they or their parents all remember freshman move-in day.

