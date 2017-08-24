Weather Blog: Comfortable Weather

By Bob Turk
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Around here, just a very easy stretch of mainly dry and very comfortable weather is in the works into next week.

We will see highs only in the upper 70’s and nighttime lows in the upper 50’s!

The big story is of course Hurricane Harvey, which is expected to become a major disastrous hurricane for the Texas coast by Friday night into the weekend and beyond.

A 6 to 12 foot storm surge, along with winds of 120 mph or more and up to two feet of rain will cause catastrophic damage in and along the entire coast of Texas and for miles inland as well.

Pray for the state of Texas and its people in the path of this monster storm.

