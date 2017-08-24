Woman Caught On Camera Hiding Liquor Bottles Under Clothes

Filed Under: liquor theft

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman who must have been very thirsty was recently caught on camera stealing bottles of alcohol by stuffing them into her pants and shirt.

The Shreveport Police Department released the surveillance video that shows the woman walk into the store, before stuffing bottles into her purse and under her clothes.

She then paid for one bottle, and left the store with several bottles hidden under her clothes and in her purse.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch