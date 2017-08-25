Police: 2-Year-Old Thrown From Dirt Bike, Killed By Car

KING GEORGE, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old was killed after being thrown from a dirt bike he was riding with his father and struck by a car in Virginia.

Virginia State Police say the crash in King George County happened ladirtte Wednesday.

Police say 21-year-old De’Shon T. Brown was riding the youth dirt bike with his son when he crashed the bike while trying to cross a road.

Police say Brayden C. Brown of Colonial Beach was thrown from the bike into the travel lane.

Police say a 22-year-old who was driving on the road tried to avoid hitting the child and his father, but his car struck and killed the child.

Police said late Thursday that De’Shon Brown was flown to the hospital and was being treated for life-threatening injuries.

