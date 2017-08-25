WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Texas Prepares As Harvey Strengthens To Category 3 Storm

Police Arrest Man, 2 Boys For Attempting To Rob Md. Sears

Filed Under: Anne Arundel County, Glen Burnie, Marley Station, Police, Robbery, Sears

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Anne Arundel County police arrested three suspects Thursday morning for attempting to rob a Sears at a Glen Burnie mall.

Officers say mall security reported seeing the suspects attempting to break into Sears at Marley Station Mall around 8:12 a.m. when they ran toward a bike trail.

Police later arrested the suspects, one adult man identified as Alan Dontae Reed, 33, and two juvenile boys.

All three males were charged with attempted burglary and related offenses.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch