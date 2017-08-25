Police Arrest Man, 2 Boys For Attempting To Rob Md. Sears

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Anne Arundel County police arrested three suspects Thursday morning for attempting to rob a Sears at a Glen Burnie mall.
Officers say mall security reported seeing the suspects attempting to break into Sears at Marley Station Mall around 8:12 a.m. when they ran toward a bike trail.
Police later arrested the suspects, one adult man identified as Alan Dontae Reed, 33, and two juvenile boys.
All three males were charged with attempted burglary and related offenses.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook