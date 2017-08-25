Police Recover Loaded Handgun In Proactive Response To Recent Violence In Area

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police officers recovered a loaded semi-automatic handgun Thursday night in a proactive response to recent violence in a Baltimore neighborhood.
Around 8:30 p.m., officers were in the 6100 block of Cardiff Avvenue, when they saw suspected drug activity. The cops stopped two suspects as they drove away from the area and saw the firearm in plain view.
Detectives recovered the loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun and arrested Quindell Smith, 30, and Tavon Hawkins, 25, and transported them to Central Booking.
Both suspects are prohibited from possessing a firearm and were both charge with handgun violations.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook