Police Chase, Arrest Suspect After Allegedly Witnessing Him Shoot Victim

Filed Under: Attempted Murder, Baltimore Police, Lamar Foy, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police arrested a man after they say they witnessed him shoot a 26-year-old man in the leg.

Officers arrested 23-year-old Lamar Foy after they chased him for allegedly shooting a man in the leg Friday.

Investigators say the incident occurred in the 2100 block of Whittier Avenue, as police drove into the block.

Detectives say they recovered the .22 caliber handgun Foy used to shoot the victim.

Foy was transported  to Central Booking and charged with first-degree attempted murder and various handgun violations.

