Boldin Thanks Fans, Teams For Last 14 Season In NFL

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore Raven Anquan Boldin thanked the fans of the teams he played for on social media as he prepares for his retirement from the NFL.

After 14 seasons in the NFL, Boldin shared he was ready to retirement to do more humanitarian work.

Boldin posted on Twitter:

Thank you all fans, teams and my NFL brothers for the well wishes. It's truly been an honor to be apart of the leag… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…—

Anquan Boldin (@AnquanBoldin) August 24, 2017

Anquan Boldin didn’t decide overnight he was going to quit football in order to speak out against longstanding concerns over inequality in America.

The recent deadly and racially charged conflict in Charlottesville, Virginia, did, however, become the tipping point that caused Boldin to reassess his priorities and led to the Buffalo Bills receiver’s decision to retire after 14 NFL seasons.

Boldin was the NFL’s 2015 Walter Payton Man of the Year winner and ranks in the top four among active receivers with 1,076 catches, 13,779 yards receiving and 82 touchdowns receiving.