Dog Found Shot In Baltimore City Recovering In Care Of Local Animal Shelter

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A horrible and heartbreaking case of animal abuse in Baltimore City is under investigation, as a pit bull is found shot and left for dead underneath an overpass.

The dog was rescued by a good Samaritan but faces a long road to recovery.

It’s hard to imagine why anyone would do such a thing. The blue pit pull named Charlie is recovering but will require many surgeries that don’t come cheap.

Charlie is now recovering from a wound that no person, let alone canine, should ever be on the receiving end of.

He was shot and left him for dead underneath an overpass near I-95 near Desoto and Washinton Boulevard in Baltimore City.

The blue pit bull was covered in a blanket and likely wouldn’t have survived until fate intervened.

The unnamed good Samaritan reportedly noticed the moving blanket and found Charlie, bleeding, in pain, and unable to walk.

“There was a woman outside our door who was frantic that had a dog in the back of her car that she had picked up,” says Bailey Deacon, with BARCS.

After arriving at the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter, x-rays later confirmed the gunshot wound in Charlie’s leg.

BARCS officials say traffic cameras in the area may better help pinpoint who was capable of doing such a terrible thing to an innocent animal.

Animal lovers are disgusted by the lack of compassion.

“I really do think they should turn themselves in,” says Katy Zukowski.

“It’s terrible that you could do such a thing to an animal like that,” she says.

Charlie does have a good chance at recovering, but his surgeries won’t be cheap. BARCS said that Charlie’s bone was shattered as a result of the gunshot wound.

The shelter is pleading for donations to a special fund for extreme cases like his.

“He is an absolute doll. He is the sweetest dog. He knows it hurts, but he’s way more interested in giving kisses than anything else,” says Deacon.

Charlie’s case is part of an active investigation, and that special fund, the “Franky fund” has helped save more 700 animals this past year.

Donate: www.baltimoreanimalshelter.org/donate/medical

When entering the donation fields, please select “Franky Fund,” and in the Dedicate Your Gift section, enter “Charlie.”

If you have any information about who shot Charlie, please call the Baltimore City 311 hotline to file a report with the BCPD and Baltimore City Animal Control. The hotline is 24/7. You are able to remain anonymous.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook