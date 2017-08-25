Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash In East Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died after his motorcycle collided with a Honda Pilot, Thursday night Baltimore Police say.

Police say 44-year-old James Jackson was on his motorcycle when he was struck by an SUV in East Baltimore.

Witnesses reportedly told police that the driver of the Honda Pilot was traveling southbound at the 200 block of N. Broadway and 17000 block of W. Fayette Street, when he attempted to make a left turn eastbound onto Fayette Street, and entered the path of the motorcyclist.

Police say Jackson was struck and thrown off the motorcycle and became trapped under the SUV.

He was transported to John Hopkins Hospital, but later died Friday morning from his injuries.

Police say the crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information pertaining to this crash is asked to call investigators at (410) 396-2606.

