State Fair Vendors Expect Big Bucks With Post-Labor Day School Start

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Maryland State Fair is celebrating 136 years of existence and with school now starting after Labor Day, families can indulge even longer in the tradition.

“Take in all the rides the amusements there are so many agriculture exhibits and hands on opportunities for folks to really participate in,” said Becky Brashear, assistant GM for the Maryland State Fair.

The fair is offering a variety of options to maximize your experience.

“I play the games, I’m really good with the squirt guns, and we like the food and the exhibits and I like the lemonade,” said one woman who attended this year’s fair.

The fair also showcases agriculture; one of Maryland’s biggest industries.

“Their fruits and vegetables eggs and meats are produced here in our home state,” said Bill Langlotz, farming and garden superintendent.

Fair goers can even get an up close look at the livestock.

“You get pet them to see them interact with them especially for people who want to see animals and see how they’re being used on farms,” said Mackenzie Underwood, 2017 Miss Maryland Agriculture.

It’s also a time to indulge in some fair food favorites.

“People come here looking for the Italian sausage,” said food vendor Dave Higginbottom.

“My favorite thing to do at the fair is eat funnel cake,” Gina Anderson said.

Whether you have a sweet or salty craving, food vendors are standing by to satisfy your hunger and for the thrill seekers, the fair has more than 40 rides to choose from.

“The fair is a fantastic way to go back in time and be a kid again like Disney World,” Meiriecaye Bell said.

“Like a shot in the arm for us we’ll get bigger crowds especially week nights,” Higginbottom said.

“Have fun, ride rides, eat food,” Zion Wilson said.

The fair continues through Labor Day.

