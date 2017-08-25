Police Searching For Missing 81-Year-Old Woman In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Baltimore City police are turning to the public to help find a 81-year-old woman who went missing overnight.

Police say Constance Cockey was last seen on Thursday, August 24 in the 600 block of West Lombard Street. Police say she suffers from Dementia and maybe confused and unable to find her way home, and that family and friends are worried about her well-being.

Missing Vulnerable Adult. Police need your help locating 81 year old Constance Cockey. https://t.co/JkCZQcdLai pic.twitter.com/CcIEoKvmwv — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) August 25, 2017

Cockey is described as four feet, eleven inches tall weighing approximately 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black knit hat with brown glasses, a long black coat with a fur collar, black and grey sweater with a tan shirt and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Baltimore Police’s Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or call 9-1-1.

