Officials Investigate House Fire After Explosion In Taneytown

TANEYTOWN, MD (WJZ) – Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s office is on the scene of an early morning fire in Carroll County.

Neighbors called 911 just after 4 a.m. Friday morning reporting that the home at 2201 Bear Run Road in Taneytown was completely engulfed in flames .

taneytown fire 1

Courtesy: Office of the State Fire Marshall

Firefighters were able to get the single family home under control after about an hour. Neighbors say an elderly couple resided in the home, but they have not et been accounted for.

Crews are still on the scene extinguishing several hot spots.

taneytown fire 2

Courtesy: Office of the State Fire Marshall

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

