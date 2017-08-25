Orioles’ Mike Wright Called Up Friday, Bundy On Bereavement List

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Orioles’ Mike Wright was recalled by Baltimore for Friday’s game.

Wright will return to the big-leagues after spending the last two months with Triple-A Norfolk.

During six appearances in Baltimore this season, Wright has posted a 5.56 ERA and 1.06 WHIP. He figures to serve as depth out of the bullpen as Dylan Bundy was on the bereavement list.

Bundy will be away from the team for a few days, with his next projected outing coming Tuesday or Wednesday against the Mariners.

In his most recent start, the right-hander allowed three runs off seven hits while striking out eight in six innings Wednesday against the A’s.