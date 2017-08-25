Police Arrest Va. Man For Attempting To Kill Woman On Md. Highway

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Maryland State police arrested a Virginia man Friday for the attempted murder of a woman on a Maryland highway.

Troopers arrested Jonathan Paul Boykin, 30, of Fairfax, Virginia for allegedly shooting at a woman on Route 4/Pennsylvania Avenue between Suitland Parkway and Woodyard Road in Prince George’s County.

Detectives say shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, the victim was driving home from work when she noticed a blue Chrysler Sebring tailgating her in the left lane. She waited for traffic to clear when she moved to the right lane.

She then says the vehicle, occupied by two African American men, passed her in an aggressive manner. Boykin then showed he had a gun in his possession.

Boykin then drove in front of her, slowed down and then maneuvered his vehicle behind her.

Still driving southbound on Route 4, she says she saw Boykin shoot at her car, striking it.

The victim then said Boykin and his passenger exited at Woodyard Road in Upper Marlboro.

The victim then called police when she arrived home, where they learned Boykin had open arrest warrants.

Police executed a search warrant at Boykin’s home where they found illegal firearms, ammunition and a tech nine sub machine gun.

Boykin was arrested at 3:30 a.m. Friday and charged with first- and second-degree attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and a firearms charge.

Anyone with any further information is asked to call police at 410-535-1400.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook