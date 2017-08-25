Police: Kayakers Find Human Remains In Maryland

CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) — State Police are investigating after human remains were found in Maryland.
Police said that two brothers who were fishing in a kayak Thursday afternoon found the decomposed remains on the shoreline of an island in the Potomac River in Alleghany County.
Police said Thursday evening that the body has not yet been identified. Police say the remains were taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook