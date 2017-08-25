Police Search For Critically Missing Man; In Need Of Assistance

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Anne Arundel County police are searching for a critically missing man who was last seen Thursday afternoon.
Detectives say Robert Louis II, 37, was last seen in the area of Juneberry Way in Glen Burnie around 4 p.m.
Officials say he is in need of assistance.
Louis is described as an African American male with shoulder-length dreadlocks and a scruffy beard. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.
If anyone knows of Robert’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call police.
