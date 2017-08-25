WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Texas Prepares As Harvey Strengthens To Category 2 Storm

Police Search For Critically Missing Man; In Need Of Assistance

Filed Under: Anne Arundel County police, Critically missing man, Glen Burnie, Missing, Robert Louis

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Anne Arundel County police are searching for a critically missing man who was last seen Thursday afternoon.

Detectives say Robert Louis II, 37, was last seen in the area of Juneberry Way in Glen Burnie around 4 p.m.

Officials say he is in need of assistance.

Louis is described as an African American male with shoulder-length dreadlocks and a scruffy beard. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

If anyone knows of Robert’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call police.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch