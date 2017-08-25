WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER:  Increasingly Menacing Hurricane Harvey Aims At Texas Coast, Now Category 4 | Photo Gallery: Texas Prepares For Hurricane HarveyLive Radar

Trump Pardons Ex-Sheriff Convicted Of Defying Judge’s Order

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has pardoned former sheriff Joe Arpaio following his conviction for intentionally disobeying a judge’s order in an immigration case.

The White House announced the move Friday night, saying the 85-year-old ex-sheriff of Arizona’s Maricopa County was a “worthy candidate” for a presidential pardon.

